Carolyn Beverly Snelgrove



Greer - Carolyn Beverly Snelgrove, 63, of Greer, wife of Jack Snelgrove, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.



Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Carlos E. and Marion Coggins.



Mrs. Snelgrove loved her family and her animals. She attended Jackson Baptist Church and loved working in her yard and collecting lighthouses. Her favorite place to visit was the beach and mountains with her family.



In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her son, William Jewell Cartee, III (Janet); six grandchildren, Tyler, Hannah, Tiffany, Zachery, Matthew and Katie; two sisters, Debra Miller and Linda Coggins; two brothers, Kenny Coggins (Jeannie) and Bill Bright; a special niece, Faith Hope Coggins; a special cousin, Julia Cash; and many special family members.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Jeffrey Todd Snelgrove; one daughter, Jacqueline Evan Snelgrove Adair; and two brothers, Terry and Johnny Bright.



The visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest with the memorial service to follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Northwest chapel.



Memorials may be made to Interim Hospice House, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615, or Animal Care Services, https://www.greenvillecounty.org/ACS/Donate.aspx.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on May 8, 2019