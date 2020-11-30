Carolyn Chapman Davis
Easley - Carolyn Chapman Davis, 78, loving wife of the late Kenneth Davis, died Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Born in Greenville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Doris Weeks Chapman.
She is survived by two daughters, Jackie Burnett (Gene) and Joyce Raiden (Randy); one son, Johnny Satterfield; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Although no formal receiving of friends will be held, friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
