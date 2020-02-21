Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
6710 White Horse Road
Greenville, SC 29611
(864) 294-6415
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Clearview Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Clearview Baptist Church
Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
Travelers Rest, SC
Carolyn Coleman Durham

Carolyn Coleman Durham Obituary
Carolyn Coleman Durham

Greenville - Carolyn Coleman Durham, 80, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Jack C. Durham, Sr.; two daughters, Jan Campbell (Anthony Walker), and Julie (Silas) Smith; five stepchildren, Jack C. Durham, Jr., Patricia Hunter, Tammie Aycock, Billy Durham and Toni Smith; four grandchildren, Brittany (Brian) Biggs, Tyler Chase (Zoe) Campbell, Hunter Jernigan and Colton Jernigan; and great granddaughter, Lillian Grace Biggs.

Carolyn was predeceased by her granddaughter, Melissa Elaine Campbell.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Clearview Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
