Carolyn Coleman Durham
Greenville - Carolyn Coleman Durham, 80, of Greenville, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Jack C. Durham, Sr.; two daughters, Jan Campbell (Anthony Walker), and Julie (Silas) Smith; five stepchildren, Jack C. Durham, Jr., Patricia Hunter, Tammie Aycock, Billy Durham and Toni Smith; four grandchildren, Brittany (Brian) Biggs, Tyler Chase (Zoe) Campbell, Hunter Jernigan and Colton Jernigan; and great granddaughter, Lillian Grace Biggs.
Carolyn was predeceased by her granddaughter, Melissa Elaine Campbell.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Clearview Baptist Church from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain View Memorial Park in Travelers Rest.
