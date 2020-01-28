|
Carolyn Elizabeth McDaniel
Greenville - Carolyn Elizabeth McDaniel went to be with her Lord unexpectedly on January 16, 2020. She was born in Manning, SC to Camilla "Cam" Chamberlin and the late Donal L. Chamberlin.
She enjoyed her work and being part of the restaurant business.
Carolyn being extremely active, her greatest passion was going to the gym and her dog. Carolyn called Faith Free Presbyterian Church her church.
She is survived in addition to her mother; daughter, Krista Smith; Uncles: Charles Harnsberger( Jeanne), Ashby Chamberlin (Katie), John Chamberlin and Aunts: Ann Gray (Velon), Pat Chamberlin; and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Charles Chamberlin.
She was enthusiastic and will be remembered for her compassionate spirit, but most of all, for her love of family.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive at 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Greenville, SC.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020