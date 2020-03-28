Services
Carolyn Felicia Blackstock Jackson

Honea Path - Carolyn Felicia Blackstock Jackson, 60, wife of the late Edward Dean Jackson, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Formerly of Greenville and Powdersville, she was born in San Diego, CA. She was a daughter of Silas Newton Blackstock of Greenville and Betty Blackstock Lawter of Easley. Felicia was a graduate of Southside High School and employed in home healthcare.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughter, Melissa Medlin (Russell) of Greenville; sons, Joshua Whitted of Spartanburg, and Donnie Phillips, II (Penny) of Powdersville; sisters, Donna Alexander (Frank) of Fountain Inn and Cheryl Finley (Ken) of Taylors; brothers, Byron Philip Blackstock (Teresa) of Easley and David Blackstock (Melony) of Piedmont; and four grandchildren, Glenn, Dylan, Averie, and Alex.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

ATTENTION: DUE TO THE RECENT CDC COVID-19 GUIDELINES ON SOCIAL DISTANCING AND NO ASSEMBLIES OF OVER 50 PEOPLE, ALL FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE LIMITED TO NO MORE THAN 50 PEOPLE. WE APPRECIATE YOUR UNDERSTANDING DURING THIS DIFFICULT TIME FOR YOUR FAMILY AND OUR COUNTRY.

Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
