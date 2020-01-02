|
|
Carolyn Francis Brown
Greenville - Carolyn Francis (Poteat) Brown, 80 widow of Ralph Joseph "R.J." Brown, died Monday December 23, 2019 peacefully at Carlyle Nursing & Rehab.
Mrs. Brown was born March 4, 1939 to the late James Ansel (Mutt) Poteat and Effie Lee Poteat.
Mrs. Brown was predeceased by daughters, Donna Olozaga Deal & Laura Carol Brennan. Sisters, Sarah Minaker & Doris Goodlett.
Surviving is one son, Sidney Ralph Brown; five grandchildren, Nicole Olozaga Kozanski, Travis Brown, Casey & wife Susan Brown, and Sean & Ava Brennan. Sister, Joyce Ann Stallings & brother, James Poteet. 10 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life Service will be 1pm Saturday January 4 at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 205 E. College St., Simpsonville, officiated by Father Michael Flanagan. A reception in the perish hall will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Holy Cross Episcopal Building fund.
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020