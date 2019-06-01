Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
City View First Baptist Church
2300 W. Blue Ridge Drive
Greenville, SC
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
City View First Baptist Church
2300 W. Blue Ridge Drive
Greenville, SC
Greenville - Carolyn Gentry Patat, 82, wife of Emory S. Patat, Jr. of Greenville, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late Lee Roy and Myrtle Shelton Gentry.

Carolyn retired from Bell South after 27 years and retired from St. Francis Hospital after 17 years. She was a very active member at City View First Baptist Church.

In addition to her loving husband of 53 years, she is survived by son, Todd Patat and wife, Shelly; three stepsons, Randy Patat and wife, Becky, Glenn Patat and wife, Donna, and Kelly Patat and wife, Kelli; six grandchildren, Grace and Emme Patat, Brice and Blake Patat and Jeremy and Joshua Patat; several loving great grandchildren, niece, nephews and other family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by sister, Mildred Nalley and two grandsons, Sean and Robert Patat.

A visitation will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at City View First Baptist Church with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family is at the home.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.

Published in The Greenville News on June 1, 2019
