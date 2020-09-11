1/
Carolyn H. Callicutt
1931 - 2020
Carolyn H. Callicutt

Greenville - Carolyn H. Callicutt, born October 29, 1931 in Florence, SC, passed away September 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Elizabeth & Leslie C. Hatchell, Sr. and 1 of 7 siblings. Carolyn called Greenville home since 1954 and was a Cosmetologist working from her own salon at home from 1949-68. Additionally, she retired from Bank of America after 20 years of service. She was a generous and caring mother who created a loving home life for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles 1989 & her eldest son, Chet 1976. Surviving children are Brenda Callicutt, Cathy Callicutt Bates (Jim), and Chuck Callicutt, all of Greenville. Surviving grandchildren, Michael Hussey, Sabrina Callicutt, and Kathleen Callicutt. Surviving siblings are L.C. Hatchell, Jr. of Florence, SC and Joyce Woodham of Greenville, SC., and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Cynthia Ward, Virginia Hyman, Mary Walters and Dean Neill.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to: Francis Asbury Methodist Church, Greenville, SC.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.

www.mackeycenturydrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
