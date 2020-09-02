1/1
Carolyn Hendricks Furman
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Hendricks Furman

Greenville - Carolyn Hendricks Furman, 95, of Greenville, SC, died peacefully on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Dr. Joseph Earle Furman, her sister, Julie Lark, her four children and their spouses, Joseph Earle Furman, Jr. and Linda Quinn Furman, Judith Furman Collins and Michael Sean Collins, Richard Hendricks Furman and Nancy Yeargin Furman and Carol Furman. There are 9 grandchildren, including Quinn Furman Fletcher, Anna Furman Gall, Joseph Earle Furman, III (Jody), Kathryn Furman Patterson (Kate), Carolyn Hendricks Collins, Lauren Furman Collins, Richard Hendricks Furman, Jr. (Rick), Robert Yeargin Furman and Mary Sitton Furman, as well as 10 great grandchildren and other well-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Sean Daniel Collins.

Carolyn was born in Pickens, SC to Nannie Mae and Paul Oswald Hendricks on December 1, 1924. She was the middle of 5 sisters, all of whom attended the Women's College at Furman University. It was there that she met Earle Furman, and they were married in March 1946. Due to Earle's residency training in Pediatrics they lived in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Jacksonville, FL. They settled in Greenville, SC to raise their family.

Carolyn had been a teacher prior to marriage and was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up. She was an amazing cook, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was involved in the Junior League of Greenville and was a member of the Debutante Club, The Assembly and longtime member of First Baptist Church.

After Earle retired, they enjoyed travelling to Europe and Greece and spent several months each year at Litchfield Beach. They had many friends and loved to socialize. She will be remembered by all for her energy, smile, flirtatiousness, incredible food, including her caramel cake, and giving her children a safe and happy home. She is loved and already missed.

A private family burial will be held on Saturday, Sept 5th. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Mackey Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity or Furman University.

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.;

online tributes at www.mackeycenturydrive.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved