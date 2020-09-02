Carolyn Hendricks Furman
Greenville - Carolyn Hendricks Furman, 95, of Greenville, SC, died peacefully on August 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Dr. Joseph Earle Furman, her sister, Julie Lark, her four children and their spouses, Joseph Earle Furman, Jr. and Linda Quinn Furman, Judith Furman Collins and Michael Sean Collins, Richard Hendricks Furman and Nancy Yeargin Furman and Carol Furman. There are 9 grandchildren, including Quinn Furman Fletcher, Anna Furman Gall, Joseph Earle Furman, III (Jody), Kathryn Furman Patterson (Kate), Carolyn Hendricks Collins, Lauren Furman Collins, Richard Hendricks Furman, Jr. (Rick), Robert Yeargin Furman and Mary Sitton Furman, as well as 10 great grandchildren and other well-loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson, Sean Daniel Collins.
Carolyn was born in Pickens, SC to Nannie Mae and Paul Oswald Hendricks on December 1, 1924. She was the middle of 5 sisters, all of whom attended the Women's College at Furman University. It was there that she met Earle Furman, and they were married in March 1946. Due to Earle's residency training in Pediatrics they lived in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City and Jacksonville, FL. They settled in Greenville, SC to raise their family.
Carolyn had been a teacher prior to marriage and was a stay at home mom while her children were growing up. She was an amazing cook, homemaker, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was involved in the Junior League of Greenville and was a member of the Debutante Club, The Assembly and longtime member of First Baptist Church.
After Earle retired, they enjoyed travelling to Europe and Greece and spent several months each year at Litchfield Beach. They had many friends and loved to socialize. She will be remembered by all for her energy, smile, flirtatiousness, incredible food, including her caramel cake, and giving her children a safe and happy home. She is loved and already missed.
A private family burial will be held on Saturday, Sept 5th. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the Mackey Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity
or Furman University.
