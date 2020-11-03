Carolyn M. Smith
Greenville - Carolyn M. Smith, 77, of Greenville, wife of the late John B. Smith, Jr., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020 after battling many months of MRSA in her blood.
Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late John D. Miller, Sr. and Mattie W. Miller.
She retired from "Th' Cleaners" where she worked as a seamstress for over 50 years. She graduated from North Greenville College and was a member of Roper Mountain Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Christine "Crickett" Smith-Kurta and her husband, Ron; three grandsons, Trey Davis and his wife Tuesday, Shane Tapper and his fiancé Thaddeus, and Zachary Kurta; a sister, Dottie M. Flowers; brother, John Daniel Miller, Jr.; brother-in-law, Robert Gerald Smith. Carolyn treasured her beloved cat, "Momma Kitty."
Services to honor her life will be held at Roper Mountain Baptist Church, Greenville, on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
