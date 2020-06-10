Carolyn Meaders
Carolyn Meaders

Piedmont - Carolyn Willeene Davis Meaders, 78, wife of Roy Johnny Meaders, Jr., passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Jesse John Marshall and Florence Burrell Davis. Carolyn was a graduate of Piedmont High School and Draughn's Business College. She retired as the church secretary from St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Greenville and Piedmont Heights Baptist Church.

Carolyn faithfully served the Lord from an early age. She sang in and directed the church choir, taught Sunday School and VBS, and kept the nursery. She was also active in the Gideons Auxiliary and Ministry. A faithful wife, mother, and friend, she loved to travel with her husband all over the world, and she was a great hostess.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by a son, Jonathan "Eric" Meaders (Amanda) of Piedmont; sisters, Brenda Davis Moore (Tom) of Raleigh, NC, Mary Davis Ayers (Jim) of Pensacola, FL, and Martha Davis Meeks of Hickory Tavern.

She was predeceased by a brother, James L. Davis.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary.

The funeral will be on Friday, June 12, 2:00 p.m. at West Gantt First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery West, Greenville.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 141, Piedmont, SC 29673.

We will miss her smile and laughter, and her sweet, sweet spirit until we are together again.

Gray Mortuary, Pelzer

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
