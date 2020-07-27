Carolyn R. Dorris
Greer - Carolyn Russell Dorris, 74, passed away July 26, 2020.
A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Lewis Albert and Osie Mae Patterson Russell, she was a Notary of Public, licensed real estate agent and an entrepreneur.
Surviving are a brother, Harold Lee Russell of Landrum; one sister, Joy Fay Culbreth of Greer; niece, Kim Russell Penning of the home; and nephews, Richard Buchanan of Greer, Rickey Moutray of Lake City and Ray Moutray of Taylors.
She was predeceased by one sister, Mildred Deloris Moutray.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
The family is at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652.
