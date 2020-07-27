1/
Carolyn R. Dorris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn R. Dorris

Greer - Carolyn Russell Dorris, 74, passed away July 26, 2020.

A native of Spartanburg County, daughter of the late Lewis Albert and Osie Mae Patterson Russell, she was a Notary of Public, licensed real estate agent and an entrepreneur.

Surviving are a brother, Harold Lee Russell of Landrum; one sister, Joy Fay Culbreth of Greer; niece, Kim Russell Penning of the home; and nephews, Richard Buchanan of Greer, Rickey Moutray of Lake City and Ray Moutray of Taylors.

She was predeceased by one sister, Mildred Deloris Moutray.

Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Ken Vickery. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

The family is at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Victor Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1147, Greer, SC 29652.

Online condolences may be at www.thewoodmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved