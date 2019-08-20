|
|
Carolyn S. Carlton
Greer - Carolyn Jones Smith Carlton, 88, widow of Arthur Robert Carlton, passed away on August 19, 2019.
A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late E. Olin and Ruby Jones Smith, she was a retired employee of Milliken and a member of Washington Baptist Church.
Surviving are one brother, Edward Olin Smith, Jr. and his wife, Audrey of Winston Salem, NC; special friends, Barry Underwood and Karen Alewine both of Greer; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and two nephews, Hayes Smith and Phil Smith.
Mrs. Carlton was predeceased by her son, Mark Carlton.
Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Hillcrest Memory Gardens conducted by Dr. Drew Hines.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greer Community Ministries, PO 1373, Greer, SC 29652.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 20, 2019