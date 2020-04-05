|
|
Carolyn S. Monroe
Greenville - Carolyn was born in Ray City, Georgia on August 26, 1923. She was the daughter of the late Kathleen and Henry Swindle. She was educated at Georgia State College for Women and went to work at RC Motor Lines in Jacksonville, Florida after graduation. There she met her husband, the late David Ray Monroe, who was also employed at RC. They moved to Greenville in 1953. Carolyn was employed by AAA (Carolina Motor Club) in Greenville for many years.
She was a member of Greenville Woman's Club, Wade Hampton Gardens Community Club, and Ladybird Garden Club. Carolyn attended Triune United Methodist Church and St. Matthew United Methodist Church. She was a member of Women of the Church at both churches and was very active member at both.
Upon retirement, Carolyn was on the senior board at Belk and volunteered at United Ministries, Triune Mercy Center Soup Kitchen and St. Matthew. She was a lifelong Methodists and loved God, her family, and friends.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents, her husband (Dave); Sister (Barbara Swindle Wood) and her brother-in-law (James Arthur Wood); a nephew (Art Wood) and a niece (Annette Wood).
Carolyn is survived by daughter, Carol Ann Self (Donnie); son, Alex "Bubby" Monroe (Pam); grandchildren: Lindsay and Jordan Monroe; nieces: Kathi Wood and Faye Eyre (Mike); other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Greenville Place for caring for our mom, and we especially want to thank Judy Jenkins for the care and friendship she gave our mom while at Greenville Place. We could not have gotten along without her. Additional thank you to Hospice Care of the South Carolina and McCall Hospice House who also took wonderful care of our mother.
There will be a private service at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Visit the Mackey at Century Drive online guest registry at www.mackeymortuary.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020