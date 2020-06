Carolyn S. TurnerTaylors - Carolyn Sudduth Turner, 82, widow of Tim Leon Turner, passed away June 16, 2020.A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Wilton Coley and Ruby Robertson Sudduth, she was a graduate of Jordan High School, attended North Greenville College. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Lindsey Builder's Supply, coordinator and driver for mobile meals and a member of Highland Baptist Church where she served as organist, pianist, and WMU Director.Surviving are two daughters, Donna Anderson of Greenville and Bonita Stillwagon of Sunset; two sons, Kenneth L. Turner of Taylors and Chris Turner of the home; two sisters, Margaret Smith of Landrum and Elaine Sudduth of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Brienna and Kelsey Stillwagon.Mrs. Turner was predeceased by a brother, Wilton Allen Sudduth.Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation will be held 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the home.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com