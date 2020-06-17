Carolyn S. Turner
Taylors - Carolyn Sudduth Turner, 82, widow of Tim Leon Turner, passed away June 16, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Wilton Coley and Ruby Robertson Sudduth, she was a graduate of Jordan High School, attended North Greenville College. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Lindsey Builder's Supply, coordinator and driver for mobile meals and a member of Highland Baptist Church where she served as organist, pianist, and WMU Director.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Anderson of Greenville and Bonita Stillwagon of Sunset; two sons, Kenneth L. Turner of Taylors and Chris Turner of the home; two sisters, Margaret Smith of Landrum and Elaine Sudduth of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Brienna and Kelsey Stillwagon.
Mrs. Turner was predeceased by a brother, Wilton Allen Sudduth.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Taylors - Carolyn Sudduth Turner, 82, widow of Tim Leon Turner, passed away June 16, 2020.
A native of Greenville County, a daughter of the late Wilton Coley and Ruby Robertson Sudduth, she was a graduate of Jordan High School, attended North Greenville College. She was a homemaker and a former employee of Lindsey Builder's Supply, coordinator and driver for mobile meals and a member of Highland Baptist Church where she served as organist, pianist, and WMU Director.
Surviving are two daughters, Donna Anderson of Greenville and Bonita Stillwagon of Sunset; two sons, Kenneth L. Turner of Taylors and Chris Turner of the home; two sisters, Margaret Smith of Landrum and Elaine Sudduth of Columbia; and two grandchildren, Brienna and Kelsey Stillwagon.
Mrs. Turner was predeceased by a brother, Wilton Allen Sudduth.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be held 6:30-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Greenville News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.