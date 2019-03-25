Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain View Memorial Park
Travelers Rest - Carolyn Violet Timmons Sudduth, 81, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Marvin Herman Sudduth, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday morning, March 24, 2019.

Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Grover Cleveland and Carol Moody Timmons. She was an elementary school teacher for many years and was a faithful member of Marietta First Baptist Church. She was involved in the children's ministry and the choir at the church.

Surviving are two sons: David Sudduth (Nancy), Greg Sudduth (Melody); four grandchildren: Noe Sudduth, Corri Sudduth, Lance Sudduth, Isabella Garcia (Arnold): two sisters: Elise Styles, Elaine Hudgins (Mike); and one brother: Grover O. Timmons (Mary).

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Mountain View Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Marietta First Baptist Church P.O. Box 337 Marietta, SC 29661

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.thehowzemortuary.com

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 25, 2019
