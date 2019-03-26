Services
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
(864) 834-8051
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
The Howze Mortuary
6714 State Park Rd
Travelers Rest, SC 29690
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Coleman Memorial Cemetery
Travelers Rest, SC
Carolyn Violet Sudduth

Carolyn Violet Sudduth Obituary
Carolyn Violet Sudduth

Travelers Rest, SC - Carolyn Violet Timmons Sudduth, 81, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Marvin Herman Sudduth, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday morning, March 24, 2019.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.

The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019
