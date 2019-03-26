|
|
Carolyn Violet Sudduth
Travelers Rest, SC - Carolyn Violet Timmons Sudduth, 81, of Travelers Rest, wife of the late Marvin Herman Sudduth, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Sunday morning, March 24, 2019.
The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Coleman Memorial Cemetery.
The Howze Mortuary, Travelers Rest, is in charge of the arrangements. (864) 834-8051
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 26, 2019