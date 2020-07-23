Carolyn Young Forister
Greenville - Carolyn Ella (Young) Forister passed away at the age of 70, on July 10, 2020 in Greenville, SC. She was the youngest of three children of the late Andrew Crawford Young Jr of Greenville, SC and Marie Simonne (Roy) Young formerly of North Bay, Ontario, Canada.
Born on April 18, 1950 in Greenville, Carolyn graduated from Greenville High School, class of 1968 and that year married the love of her life, Gerald Douglas Forister also a graduate of Greenville High. Married for 52 years, Carolyn's life is exemplified by her unwavering devotion to her husband and children and later in life, her grandchildren. Her highest calling was that greatest of all vocations, motherhood. "Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:28
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Doug Forister of Greenville, SC; three children and their spouses: Steve and Peri Forister of Charlottesville, Virginia; Gerilyn and Sean McGaughran of Greenville, SC and Jason and Amy Forister of Greenville, SC, her sister, Mrs. Andrea Garner and her brother Victor Young, both from Greenville; and twelve grandchildren: Peter, Luke, Lucy, Ella, and Emily Forister, Chris, Brendan, Andrew, and Elizabeth McGaughran, and Bethany, Max and James Forister.
Carolyn will be cremated and her remains interred at the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hire Heroes USA. https://www.hireheroesusa.org/