Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Carrie Duncan Obituary
Carrie Duncan

Greer - Carrie Lee Burrell Duncan, 87, widow of Elmer B. Duncan, passed away on March 10, 2019 at her home.

A native of Greenville County, daughter of the late Oscar and Bernice Cathcart Burrell, she was a retired employee of Stone Mfg. and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Surviving are two daughters, Thelma Owings of Greer and Wanda Green of Greer; one brother, Bob Burrell of Forest City, NC; three sisters, Mary Green of Taylors, Sue Burrell of Landrum and Linda Burrell of Landrum; two grandchildren, Hannah Lawrence and Woody Owings and four great-grandchildren, Katie Owings, Anna Owings, Ethan Pittman and Micah Lawrence.

Mrs. Duncan was predeceased by one son-in-law, Joe Owings; one grandson, Chris Owings; two brothers, James Burrell and Jack Burrell and one sister, Sally Steadman.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Ronnie Williams and Rev. Michael Pittman. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Josh Lawrence, Woody Owings, Jamie Burrell, Edward Cox, Bud Duncan and Chris McCarter.

Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home of a daughter, Thelma Owings.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1919 Hwy 11, Landrum, SC 29356.

Online condolences may be made www.the woodmortuary.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 12, 2019
