J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
(864) 582-6751
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
J.W. Woodward Funeral Home, Inc.
594 HOWARD STREET
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Lying in State
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bethel Church of God Holiness
504 Oscar St
Greenville, SC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Church of God Holiness
504 Oscar St
Greenville, SC
Carrie Garrison Parker Obituary
Carrie Garrison Parker

Spartanburg - Carrie Garrison Parker was born on January 21, 1950 to the late Mr. Walter Garrison and Mrs. Marie Holland Garrison in the town of Seneca, SC. She graduated from Berea College in Berea, KY with a Bachelor degree in History and Clemson University in Clemson, SC with a Masters degree in Education.

Carrie joined Bethel Church of God Holiness under the leadership of Elder T. R. McBride in the early 1970's and later served under Elder John W. Jones until her death. She served as the bookkeeper and secretary for Bethel in addition to typing the quarterly publications of the Bethlehem Star for the Churches of God Holiness, USA for many years.

Carrie is well known for her work in her business named CompuType where she worked for her entire professional career typing, printing and copying for individuals, funeral homes and the general public. She typed everything from business cards to college textbooks, but she is mostly remembered for her years of service producing thousands of funeral programs.

She was never one to say a cross word. She will also be remembered for her humble, pleasant spirit.

Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her husband of forty-two years, Thales Parker of the home; three daughters, Thalisa Parker of Chesnee, SC, Deborah Parker of Columbia, SC and Angela Parker of Portland, OR; father-in-law, James (Pearl) Parker of Indianapolis, IN; first cousins, James Wesley (Madine) Beeks of Lawrenceville, GA, Dr. Walter (Sonia) Thompson of Arden Hills, MN, Josephine Thompson of NY, Carolyn Phillips of Savannah, GA, Teresa Deramaus of Pendleton, SC, Mary Ann Gaston of Charlotte, NC and Marshall Anderson of Pendleton, SC; one brother-in-law, Tracy (Lottie) Parker of Beaufort, SC; one nephew, Richard Parker of Harrisburg, NC; two long time and faithful friends, Aubrey and Tena Tucker of Spartanburg, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 7:30-9:00 PM at The John Stinson Woodward Memorial Chapel, 602 Howard St., Spartanburg, SC. A Celebration of the Life of Carrie Garrison Parker will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Bethel Church of God Holiness, 504 Oscar St., Greenville, SC. Elder John W. Jones will officiate. Mrs. Parker will lie in state from 10:00 AM. until the hour of service at the church.

J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 8, 2019
