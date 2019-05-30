Carrie Virginia "Jennie" Cochran Taylor



Greenville - Carrie Virginia "Jennie" Cochran Taylor, widow of Horace L. Taylor, died Tuesday, May 25, 2019. Born in Abbeville, S.C. on Christmas Eve, 1923, she was the daughter of Carrie Eugenia Winn Cochran and Thomas McDuffie Cochran. Her family relocated to Greenville in the mid-1920's where she graduated from Westville High. She married Horace upon his return from England following WWII. Early in their marriage they followed job opportunities in several states. They then returned to Greenville to raise their four children. A member of First Baptist Church Greenville, she previously was a long time, active member of Rocky Creek Baptist Church, Greenville.



She is predeceased by her parents, her two sisters, her five brothers, a son-in-law and a great-grandson. She is survived by her children: Nancy Snipes (Gregg) of Greenville, SC; Carolyn Miffleton (George) of Highlands, NC; Frances King (Mike, deceased) of Easley, SC; Bert Taylor (Mittie) of Greenville, SC; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; a much-loved sister-in-law, Jeanne Ann Taylor. She adored her many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, May 31st in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC. Family will greet friends immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery West prior the memorial service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Youth Missions of First Baptist Church Greenville or Meals on Wheels of Greenville.



Condolences may be expressed online at www.mackeymortuary.com. Published in The Greenville News from May 30 to May 31, 2019