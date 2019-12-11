|
Carroll Dean Anthony Sr
Spartanburg - Carroll Dean Anthony Sr., 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at White Oak at North Grove-Spartanburg following a valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born April 10, 1939 to the late Paul Combee and Bertie Earle (Poole) Anthony at the family home in Spartanburg.
Carroll was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army and Army Reserves having attained the rank of Master Sergeant. He owned and operated West Main Auto Sales for 50 years. He was a lifelong member and ordained deacon of Zion Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years Brenda (Casey) Anthony; children, Mark Anthony and his wife Cindy of Greer, SC, Carroll Dean Anthony Jr. of Spartanburg, and Charlotte Anthony Cooper and her husband Peter of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Miles Anthony, Elizabeth Anthony and Baker Cooper; sisters, Lila Anthony of Spartanburg and Mary Lou Lefcort of New York City, NY; brother, Howard Anthony of Rockville, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Eugene Hamilton Anthony, Paul Combee Anthony Jr., Walter Calvin Anthony, Mattie Helen Grant and Donald Edward Anthony.
Visitation will be 11:30 AM-1:45 PM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Reverend Keith Davis and The Reverend Dr. Kenneth Sandifer. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
The family wishes to thank the staff of White Oak at North Grove and Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their kind and attentive care over the course of Carroll's illness.
The family is at the home.
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019