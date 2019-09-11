|
Carroll F. McElrath
Taylors - Carroll F. McElrath, 94, of Taylors, husband of the late Ethel McElrath, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Born in Ashville, NC he was a son of the late Floyd S. and Shirley Robinson McElrath.
Carroll served in the U.S. Navy and was an active member of Taylors First Baptist Church.
Surviving are his daughter, Teresa Huffman (Sam); grandchildren, Sonny Huffman and Heather Bolt; great-grandchildren, Cooper and Anna Kate Bolt. He is preceded in death by his son, Ronnie and brother Earl McElrath.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11am in chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home with Dr. Jimmie Harley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 11, 2019