Carroll Furman "Bud" Gambrell
Carroll "Bud" Furman Gambrell

Princeton - Carroll "Bud" Furman Gambrell, 71, husband of Linda Kirby Gambrell, of West Ridgeway Road, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his home.

Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Furman and Elizabeth Morrison Gambrell. He was a member and deacon of Columbia Baptist Church, a member and former Chief of the Dunklin Fire Department, and a member and Past Master of the Princeton Lodge # 129 A.F.M.

Surviving are his wife of the home, two sons, Rev. Gregory Gambrell (Carisa) of Mebane, NC and Brian Gambrell (Amy) of Columbia, two brothers, Ray Gambrell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Robert Gambrell of Tuxedo, NC, and four grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was pre deceased by a sister, Mrs. Jean Keasler.

Funeral services with limited seating will be held at 2 PM Friday July 17, 2020 at Columbia Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Brooks and Rev. Greg Gambrell officiating. Masks are required of those who are attending. Burial will follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends in the social hall from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service with masks and social distancing required.

The family is at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com




Published in The Greenville News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Columbia Baptist Church
JUL
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Columbia Baptist Church
JUL
17
Burial
Greenville Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
