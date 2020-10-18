1/1
Carroll Gage Hunter
Carroll Gage Hunter

Greenville - Carroll Gage Hunter passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 16, 2020. Carroll is survived by her life-long partner and husband of 51 years, Jody Hunter. She was a loving mother to daughters Patricia Hunter Austin (J) and Emily Hunter Lee (Bob) and grandmother to four beloved grandchildren Jeffery Lee, Amelia Lee, Jack Austin and William Austin. She will be missed beyond measure.

Carroll was born on June 7, 1948 in Anderson, SC and was the first child of the late Patsy and Bobby Gage. She is survived by her siblings Elise Gage, Annie Gage Gregory, Robert Gage (Melody), Mary Gage and Frank Gage. In addition to her loving family, she leaves behind many extended family members and life-long friends.

Carroll will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She led by example and taught us to love, accept, include and care for others. She was a steadfast support to those she loved. Her sensitive nature kept her attuned to the needs of others and she never failed to do what she could to meet those needs, particularly for her family. As her family, we received a lifetime of her gifts and will be eternally grateful. There is no greater legacy she leaves behind than the children and grandchildren she nurtured so that they could go into the world bearing these same gifts of love, empathy and kindness.

Due to current health concerns, the family will hold a private service at this time. Any potential future plans made as conditions improve will be communicated with family and friends. In the meantime, the family welcomes messages and memories emailed to carrollghunter@charter.net In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Carroll's honor to the Children's Advocacy Center of Spartanburg. This can be done online at cacsp.org or by sending correspondence to: CAC of Spartanburg 100 Washington Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
