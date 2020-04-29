|
Carroll Hooper
Greenville - Carroll Vinn Hooper, 77, husband of the late Betty Hooper, died Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born in Lancaster, SC, he was the son of the late Verlie and Sara Meadors Hooper.
Carroll served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1968-1979. He was of Baptist faith and was passionate about coin and stamp collecting.
He is survived by sons, David Hooper, (Jacki) and Alexander Hooper; sisters, Cornelia Bailey (Charles); Elaine Rackly (Myron); brother, Allen Anthony "Tony" Hooper; granddaughters, Katelyn and Addyson Hooper; two nieces; three nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carroll's family encourages those at home to share your condolences on his obituary tribute wall or to send a "Hug from Home" at www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020