|
|
Carroll "Rock" Stone
Greenville - Carroll Lee "Rock" Stone, 84, husband of Barbara Stone, died Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born in Piedmont, SC, he was the son of the late Marshall and Janie Osteen Stone.
Rock earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Clemson University, where he played basketball and baseball. He was an avid Clemson fan and enjoyed playing golf for many years. Rock was a member of the Greenville Country Club and the Poinsett Club. Prior to his retirement, he served as President of Greenville Textile Supply Company. He was a member of Greenville First Baptist Church.
In addition to his loving wife, Barbara, of 59 years, he is survived by a son, Victor (Susan) Stone, of Greenville; daughter, Deborah (Robby) Ashworth, of Cheraw; and granddaughters, Elizabeth Anne Ashworth and Emily Claire Ashworth.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. in the Narthex of First Baptist Greenville. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the sanctuary. Burial to follow in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 525 Grove Rd., Greenville, SC 29605 or to First Baptist Greenville, 847 Cleveland Street, Greenville, SC 29601.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020