Casey Leigh Petersen
Greenville - Casey Leigh Petersen, 42, of Kirkwood Lane, Greenville, formerly of Honea Path, died Thursday, December 26, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was a daughter of Mike and Susan Hill Petersen. She was a member of the Our Savior Lutheran Church of Greenville and was Office Manager for Homeside Financial of Greenville. A graduate of BHP High School she was an avid reader and animal lover.
Surviving are her parents of Honea Path, a brother Andy Petersen (Molly) of Westminister, aunts and uncles, Susen Taylor (Scott) of Spring Hill, FL, Nancy Boyd (David) of Honea Path, Tom Hill (Beverly) of Greenville, and her fur babies, Guinness and Killians.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Honea Path Presbyterian Church with Rev. Deborah Broadwall officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM Tuesday at the Honea Path Presbyterian Church prior to the service. In Lieu of Flowers memorials should be made to Greenville County Animal Care, 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609 or to one's local shelter. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019