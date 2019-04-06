Catherine Counts Ruff



Columbia - On October 10, 1919, in Little Mountain, South Carolina, Catherine Counts Ruff was given the gift of life by God through her parents, Ada Aull Counts and Joseph Andrew Counts.



On November 16, 1919, in the waters of holy baptism at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria, she was made a member of Christ's Church and joined to the death & resurrection of our Lord. There she affirmed her identity as a baptized child of God.



She attended Newberry College and married John Carl, "Buck" Ruff, Sr. on December 17, 1937. Through them, God gave life to two children, John Carl Ruff, Jr. (Cindy) of Summerfield Florida and Gail Ruff Buchanan (Ted) of Blythewood, SC.



She joined St. Michael Lutheran Church, Greenville, as a Charter Member on August 1, 1948 and actively participated in Bible Study groups, the Women's Circle and the Saints Alive Senior Adult Group. She faithfully served as a teacher of Sunday School, Bible School, Week Day Church School and St. Michael Kindergarten.



She worked for the US Postal Service, Belk and for twenty years was as a lab technician for Fouke Fur Company.



For 99 years, the Holy Spirit guided Catherine in her callings of life and faith; as a daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, as an avid gardener of flowers and vegetables, her love of cats and birds, a gifted cook and a disciple of Jesus and faithful servant of Christ's Church.



She peacefully passed to life in the Church Triumphant on April 4, 2019.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, four grandchildren, David and Michael Ruff (Shen Pei), Benjamin Buchanan and Julia Buchanan Bales (Marshall); and five great-grandchildren Conner and Logan Ruff, Harper and Hugo Ruff, and Mackenzie Bales.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Carl Ruff, Sr., her sister, Louise Bowers and brothers Clyde, Owens, Lonnie and Rev. Ernest Counts.



Visitation will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11:00 until 11:45 a.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church with the funeral service following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2619 Augusta St, Greenville, SC 29605, , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to a .



Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Published in The Greenville News on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary