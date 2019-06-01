|
|
Catherine Sevier Gaw
Greenville - Catherine Sevier Gaw, resident of Greenville for 30 years, united with the Lord April 15, 2019. She leaves a legacy of those in whom she invested her time and love over years of leading Bible studies, loving young people and serving others. Raised in Cordova Alabama, she graduated the University of Alabama and married Cameron (Shot) Sevier Jr, USNA, in 1946 and lived in many interesting places across the world, before moving to Greenville in 1988 (Cameron died in 1990). She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church and leader in the community "Above All Bible Study" on Wednesdays. She married Warren Boyd Gaw in 1992 and was given another loving family (he died in 1998). Surviving are her children, Bonnie Sevier (Jim) Hamilton, Cameron (Veronica) Sevier III and Coy Beckert (Virginia) Sevier, 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate her life will be held August 17, 1:00pm in the chapel at First Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church youth department and Child's Haven.
Published in The Greenville News from June 1 to Aug. 11, 2019