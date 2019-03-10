Services
Woodlawn Memorial Park
1 Pine Knoll Drive
Greenville, SC 29609
(864) 244-4622
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Greenville, SC
View Map
Beaufort - Catherine Shetley, 94, passed away March 6th in Beaufort,SC. She was a resident of Greenville, SC for over 60 years and a long time member of Augusta Road Baptist church.

She was a loving wife and mother who cherished her time with family. Time spent traveling with her children and grandchildren were some of her fondest memories. She will forever be remembered as a wonderful lady who saw goodness in everyone and was always kind in her thoughts, words and deeds. Catherine was beautiful inside and out. By her example, she leaves a legacy of warmth, sweetness and optimism.

She was predeceased by her husband Rhoten Shetley, son Rhoten Shetley Jr., daughters Rita Stringfellow of Chester, SC and Diane Altman of Florence, SC. She is survived by daughters Judi Hitch (Bob) of Dallas, TX, Suzi Davis of Beaufort, SC, and Cathy Gowan (Murray) of Greenville, SC. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, March 16 at 10 am at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Greenville, SC.

Memorial donations in memory of Catherine may be made to the Rhoten Shetley Memorial Scholarship fund at Furman University. Send donations to Furman University Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC. 29613
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 10, 2019
