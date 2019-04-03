Cathren Crowell Francis



Greenville - Cathren Crowell Francis, 72, wife of Jamile J. "Jimmy" Francis, Jr., of Greenville, died Monday, April 1, 2019.



Born in Waco, TX, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lucille Brantley Crowell.



Cathy was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a 1969 graduate of Furman University.



Cathy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply about the Greenville community and touched the lives of so many. She was a tireless volunteer and served numerous charitable organizations and causes, including as a member of the Center for Developmental Services Board of Directors, as a member of the United Way of Greenville County Board of Trustees, and as a member of the St. Francis Health System Foundation Board of Directors. She received many awards and honors, including Greenville County United Way Volunteer Administrator of the Year, both the Greenville County School District Board of Trustees and South Carolina State Board of Education Awards for Significant Contributions to Public Education, and United Way J. C. Penney Golden Rule Award - Outstanding Volunteer in Education. She was also selected to carry the Olympic Torch for the 1996 Summer Olympics as a result of her volunteer work in the Viola Street inner-city community.



In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cathren Marie Lindsey (David); a son, Jamile J. "Jamie" Francis III (Jamie Demint); six grandchildren, Carter and Sophie Lindsey and Connor, Mills, Rawlings, and Fin Francis; and a sister, Penney Gunn (Bill) of Austin, TX. The family would also like to thank Cathy's loving caregivers, Karen and Megan Day.



Recitation of the Rosary will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown, with the visitation following until 8:00 p.m. The funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to St. Francis Foundation, 1 St. Francis Dr., Greenville, SC 29601, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 111 Hampton Ave., Greenville, SC 29601, or to a .



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019