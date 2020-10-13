Cathy Cribbs HamonGreenville - Cathy Cribbs Hamon, 67, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Arthur Wellington Hamon, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Erus and Mary Cribbs. She spent most of her life in Georgia and moved to South Carolina in the 90s. She was partially retired, working at Big Lots for the last few years. She enjoyed playing word games and puzzles on a daily basis.She is survived by her son, Tony Hamon and wife, Lisa, of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, Jordan Taylor Hamon; sisters Sandra C Mitchell, Sharon A Shevlon, Jackie C Simonds and brothers, Michael F. Cribbs , Erus (Buggy) Cribbs and her cat, Shadow.Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Shepherd's Gate, 11 Regency Hill Dr., Greenville, SC 29607