Cathy Cribbs Hamon
Cathy Cribbs Hamon

Greenville - Cathy Cribbs Hamon, 67, of Greenville, SC, wife of the late Arthur Wellington Hamon, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Erus and Mary Cribbs. She spent most of her life in Georgia and moved to South Carolina in the 90s. She was partially retired, working at Big Lots for the last few years. She enjoyed playing word games and puzzles on a daily basis.

She is survived by her son, Tony Hamon and wife, Lisa, of Charlotte, NC; a granddaughter, Jordan Taylor Hamon; sisters Sandra C Mitchell, Sharon A Shevlon, Jackie C Simonds and brothers, Michael F. Cribbs , Erus (Buggy) Cribbs and her cat, Shadow.

Memorial services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the chapel of Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive. The family will receive friends following the service until 5:00 PM at the funeral home.

Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Shepherd's Gate, 11 Regency Hill Dr., Greenville, SC 29607

www.MackeyCenturyDrive.com




Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
OCT
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
8642326706
