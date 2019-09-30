|
Cathy Riley Greene
Travelers Rest - Cathy Riley Greene, 65, of Travelers Rest, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.
Born in Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Charles Riley and Lillie Mason Brown (Johnny). Cathy attended Old Fashioned Baptist Church.
Surviving are sons, Thad McAbee and Kevin McAbee; daughter, Dawn Holloway (James); eight grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 3 brothers, Bobby Aiken, Carol Riley, and Danny Brown; significant other, Joel Sheppard; and a special family friend, Larry Bayne.
Cathy was preceded in death by a sister, Tammy Simmons.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest. The funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Northwest Chapel. Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery, West.
Memorials may be made to The Pink Fund, P.O. Box 603, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48303, or to , 101 N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 30, 2019