Services
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
(864) 688-1600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
1604 NE Main St
Simpsonville, SC 29681
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Schneider


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Schneider Obituary
Cathy Schneider

Simpsonville - Cathy Elizabeth Schneider, 64, wife of Bruce Schneider, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Born in Lower Burrell, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Ceridwen Grooms.

Cathy served in Healthcare as a Registered Nurse until retirement and was a member of the Newcomers Organization. She enjoyed golf, cooking, playing cards and bowling.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Meghan Schneider; one son, Lucas Schneider; one granddaughter, Jessica McElwee; and three sisters, June Elst, Janice Post, and Debra Maeder.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, both at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615; or to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.

Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel
Download Now