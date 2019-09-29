|
Cathy Schneider
Simpsonville - Cathy Elizabeth Schneider, 64, wife of Bruce Schneider, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Born in Lower Burrell, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ray and Ceridwen Grooms.
Cathy served in Healthcare as a Registered Nurse until retirement and was a member of the Newcomers Organization. She enjoyed golf, cooking, playing cards and bowling.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one daughter, Meghan Schneider; one son, Lucas Schneider; one granddaughter, Jessica McElwee; and three sisters, June Elst, Janice Post, and Debra Maeder.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 and again from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening, both at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast. The Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way Ste A, Greenville, SC 29615; or to McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 29, 2019