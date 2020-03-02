Services
Robinson Powdersville Funeral Home
1425 Powdersville Rd
Easley, SC 29642
(864) 442-1800
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Robinson Funeral Home - Powdersville Road Chapel
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
Robinson Memorial Gardens
1425 Powdersville Road
Easley, SC
Cecelia "CeCe" Ulvi

Cecelia "CeCe" Ulvi Obituary
Cecelia "CeCe" Ulvi

Greenville - Cecelia "CeCe" Lorraine Vigil Ulvi, (77), passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Born in Denver, Colorado, the daughter of the late Martha Gallegos, she was a loving mother who greatly enjoyed her children and spending time with her family. She loved cooking, puzzles and traveling, in particular to tropical climates. She was especially fond of penguins. She attended Agape Faith Church in Anderson.

Surviving are sons, Mathew Nathan Scott Ulvi (Lynne Gummo) of Florida; Norman Vincent Eric Ulvi of Maryland; James Gordon Earland Ulvi of Greenville; Jeffrey Arthur Lee Ulvi (Ginny) of California; and Jarrod Bruce Levi Ulvi of North Carolina; a daughter, Brenda Marie Bishop (Randy) of Powdersville; grandchildren, Jessica Paige Ulvi (Josh Grohler), Amanda Brooke Ulvi, Isaac Gordon Lawrence Bishop (Mary-Morgan), Noah George Hayden, and Tiffany Thomas (Eric); and four great-grandchildren, Jeremy, McKaleigh, Jeffrey, Layla.

In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by an older brother.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville. Burial will follow in Robinson Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the at 1817 Gadsden St, Columbia, SC 29201.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in The Greenville News from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
