Cecil C. Edwards
Cecil C. Edwards

Greenville - Cecil C. Edwards (97) of Taylors, South Carolina, died on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born in Spring Hope, NC, in 1922. He was the son of the late Spencer Levi Edwards and Helen (Turner) Edwards.

Mr. Edwards was a retired educator with the school district of Greenville County. He and nine other educators founded the Greenville Educators Credit Union (now known as Greenville Federal Credit Union) in 1968. He was the president of the credit union for sixteen years.

Mr. Edwards was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 4th Armored Division with General Patton's Third Army. He and his son Rodney began Edwards Builders in 1978.

Surviving are Eloise Hathaway Edwards, his wife of 74 years; his daughter Jenell Kilpatrick (Ron) of Greenville, SC; his son Rodney Edwards (Brenda) of Greenville, SC; five grandchildren, Michael Edwards, Ara Beth Ford (Ben), David Edwards (Brianne), Jonathan Kilpatrick, Rebecca Kilpatrick; and six great-grandchildren, all of Greenville.

Mr. Edwards was predeceased by his parents, five brothers, and four sisters.

He is survived by two brothers, Jerry Edwards of Raleigh, NC, and Nelson Edwards of Spring Hope, NC, and a sister Mildred Williams of Wilmington, NC.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:00 am at Mitchell Road Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideons International South Carolina. P.O. Box 771 Greenville, SC, or at gideons.org/donate and Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences can be sent to the Edwards family at www.mackeywoodlawn.com.






Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
