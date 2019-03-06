|
Cecil C. Hammett
Greer - Cecil Clyde Hammett, 79, passed away March 4, 2019.
A native of Greer, son of the late Roy Raymond and Letha Herman Hammett, he served in the S.C. Army National Guard, was a retired employee of Hoechst Celanese, a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a member of Bailey Masonic Lodge #146.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Medford Hammett of the home; two sons, Ronnie Hammett and Donnie Hammett (Judy) all of Greer; one sister, Clara Lou Breazeale of Dacusville; four grandchildren, D.J. Hammett (Katy), Darren Hammett (Deirdre), Tyler Hammett and Cody Hammett (Merri); and five great-grandchildren, Lexi Wilson, Liam Hammett, Riley Hammett, Lilly Hammett and Luke Hammett.
Mr. Hammett was predeceased by a brother, Robert Hammett and one sister, Margaret Seaborn.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019