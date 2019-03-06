Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Hammett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil C. Hammett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecil C. Hammett Obituary
Cecil C. Hammett

Greer - Cecil Clyde Hammett, 79, passed away March 4, 2019.

A native of Greer, son of the late Roy Raymond and Letha Herman Hammett, he served in the S.C. Army National Guard, was a retired employee of Hoechst Celanese, a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a member of Bailey Masonic Lodge #146.

Surviving are his wife, Patricia Medford Hammett of the home; two sons, Ronnie Hammett and Donnie Hammett (Judy) all of Greer; one sister, Clara Lou Breazeale of Dacusville; four grandchildren, D.J. Hammett (Katy), Darren Hammett (Deirdre), Tyler Hammett and Cody Hammett (Merri); and five great-grandchildren, Lexi Wilson, Liam Hammett, Riley Hammett, Lilly Hammett and Luke Hammett.

Mr. Hammett was predeceased by a brother, Robert Hammett and one sister, Margaret Seaborn.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary, conducted by Rev. Joe Price. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at The Wood Mortuary.

The family is at the home.

Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now