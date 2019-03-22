|
Cecil L. Williams
Greer - Cecil Leroy Williams, 81, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home.
He was a son of the late Cecil Leroy and Gladys Johnson Williams, he was a retired employee of Southern Railway and a U.S. Marine Veteran.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Jean Brown Williams of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Williams-Coan (Tom) of Greenville and Cynthia Lopata (Chris) of Greer; five grandchildren, Lucas, Matthew, Katherine, Judd and Gencie; one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Ann and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mr. Williams was predeceased by a son, Christopher Scott Williams
Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.
Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
