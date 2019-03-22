Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
View Map
Cecil L. Williams Obituary
Cecil L. Williams

Greer - Cecil Leroy Williams, 81, passed away on March 20, 2019 at his home.

He was a son of the late Cecil Leroy and Gladys Johnson Williams, he was a retired employee of Southern Railway and a U.S. Marine Veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Jean Brown Williams of the home; two daughters, Kimberly Williams-Coan (Tom) of Greenville and Cynthia Lopata (Chris) of Greer; five grandchildren, Lucas, Matthew, Katherine, Judd and Gencie; one great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Ann and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. Williams was predeceased by a son, Christopher Scott Williams

Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.

Visitation will be held 2:30-3:45 p.m. Saturday at the mortuary.

Memorials may be made to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Mar. 22, 2019
