Cecil Rollins



Greenville - Cecil H. "Pete" Rollins, 90, of Greenville passed away in hospice care at Richard Michael Campbell Veterans Nursing Home after a brief illness and late stage dementia. Pete was the son of Mamie Eunice Leach and Robert Lee Rollins.



He played basketball in the Textile League and attended Gardner Webb College, where he played center on the basketball team. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army.



He taught Sunday School and was an usher at Grove Road Baptist Church for many years and coached the boys' basketball team there. He worked as an electrician and an upholsterer and was a man of many gifts, including artistic and mechanical talent and a beautiful singing voice.



Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Virginia Catherine Rollins; a son, John Stewart (Anita) of Archdale, NC; a daughter, Nancy Rollins of Smithfield, NC (Dan); and one sister, Betty Thompson of Powdersville, SC. He is also survived by grandchildren: Richard Stewart (Amy), Tara Villano (Joey), Jason Stewart (Tabitha), Kim Hughes (Myron) and Whitney Moore (Allen). And great grandchildren: Trey Stewart, Seth Stewart, Ava Stewart, Micah Stewart, Dylan Hughes, Grayson Stewart, Remington Stewart, Chazden Saren and Fisher Roda and precious foster grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his son, Joe Stewart (Kathy). And also by his siblings: Robert Louis, Vernon Alvin, Kenneth Leroy, and Richard Daniel Rollins and one sister, Marian Jeanette Crabtree.



Funeral services will be held graveside at Graceland Cemetery West, July 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Danny Bridges will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Grove Road Baptist Church.



Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com. Published in The Greenville News on July 15, 2019