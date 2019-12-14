|
Mrs. Celeste Rogers Price
Greenville - Mrs. Celeste Rogers Price, 96, widow of the Honorable James "Jim" Price Jr., of Greenville, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Born in Dillon, SC, she was the daughter of the late Senator R.S. and Bruce Parsons Rogers.
After graduating from Furman in 1943 with a degree in Education, she married Jim Price, whom she had met while in college. Jim Price served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Law School. He began practicing law in Greenville in 1939, enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and was stationed in Tacoma, WA. The couple married in Tacoma in 1944 and moved back to Greenville in 1946.
Celeste was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. She retired as a fifth-grade teacher from Blythe Academy after many years as an educator. She enjoyed playing Bridge and was a member of the Poinsett Club.
Celeste is survived by a daughter, Bruce Price Reynolds of Travelers Rest; a son, James "Chip" Hardy Price III and his wife Jane, both of Greenville; three grandchildren: Jason Brian Weathers and his wife Esther, James Hardy Price IV and his wife Noelle, and Elizabeth Powers Quattlebaum and her husband Adam, all of Greenville; and four great-grandchildren: Isabel Grace Weathers, Mia Celeste Price, James Hardy Price V, and Frank Lewis Quattlebaum, all of Greenville. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews, and friend and caregiver, Mrs. Pat Roberts.
In addition to her parents and her loving husband of 36 years, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mrs. Jean Rogers Winstead and two brothers, R.S. "Bob" Rogers Jr. and Billy Gordon Rogers.
The memorial service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Triune Mercy Center. A private interment will be held in Springwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Furman University Endowment Fund or to Triune Mercy Center.
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown
Published in The Greenville News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019