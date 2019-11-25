|
Chadwick Jason Watson
Cumming, GA - Chadwick Jason Watson, age 45, of Cumming, Georgia, originally from Easley, South Carolina, died on Nov. 22, 2019 from the development of a third astrocytoma brain tumor.
Chad was a 1993 graduate of Wren High School, Piedmont, SC and received his B.S Degree in Business Administration from Lander University, Greenwood, SC. He was employed by House of Raeford Farms and was serving as their Western Regional Manager at the time of his second brain tumor resection in 2012. Chad was a resident at Annandale Village, Suwanee, GA from 2015-2019 and a member of the Christ Church Suwanee, Georgia.
Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Adams Watson. He is survived by his father, George T. Watson, (Jan), brother, Duffie B. Watson (Kim) two nephews James and Lucas, and many other wonderful family members and loving friends.
The Memorial Service and "A Celebration of Chad Watson's Life" will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Windermere Golf Course Clubhouse, 5000 Davis Love Drive, Cumming, Georgia from 2 pm-4 pm and visitation with family and friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the following organizations that Chad so loved: Annandale Village at https://annandale.org/donate, Christ Church Suwanee at P.O. Box 4006, Suwanee, GA 30024 and The Broach Foundation for Brain Cancer Research https://www.thebroachfoundation.org/donate.To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133
Published in The Greenville News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019