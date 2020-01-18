Services
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Mausoleum Chapel at Greenville Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Mausoleum Chapel at Greenville Memorial Gardens
Chari Liles Dorsey

Chari Liles Dorsey Obituary
Chari Liles Dorsey

Greer - Chari Liles Dorsey met her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2020 at McCall Hospice House. Her husband and soul mate, Benjamin William (Bill) Dorsey, preceded her in death in 1999.

Chari was the daughter of Helen and Charles Liles of Greenville, the sister of Van Liles of Greenville, the Mother of Scott Poole of Easley, the grandmother of Payton, Owen, and Averie Poole of Easley and Step-Mother of Matt Dorsey of Wiscassett, ME.

Chari also leaves behind her best friends, Nancy and Ed Thompson and her best "Bad Girl" friends: Virginia Abrams, Kathleen Bitsura, Barbara Dabney, Kathy Sheppard, Alethia Walker, Carol Wilkins and Nancy Winborne all of Greenville/Greer and her precious dog Bailea.

Chari was educated in the Greenville County School System and the Greenville Hospital School of Surgical Technology. She received a Business degree from Southern Wesleyan University. She was a member of United Way Women's Leadership, Brookwood Church and worked for Michelin North America for 20 years.

A Celebration of Chari's life will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11am in the Mausoleum Chapel at Greenville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the home. Entombment will be in Greenville Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with her late husband.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the Greenville County Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607 or Let There Be Mom, 407 Park Ivey Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or to The , .

Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Dr.; online tributes at www.mackeymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
