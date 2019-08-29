|
|
Charlene Shook Cisson
Pelzer - Charlene Shook Cisson, 71, wife of Scott Cisson, died Monday, August 26, 2019.
Born in Kingston, PA, she was a daughter of the late William Marshall and Omoo Chase Shook.
Charlene was a member of Dunean Baptist Church. She loved to crochet and cross-stitch and was known for always sending cards to her family and friends.
In addition to her loving husband of 49 years, Charlene is survived by a son, Jason Cisson; a daughter, Andrea Cisson Tucker (Nikki); a sister, Lamira Nan Phillips; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Brian Tucker; and a sister, Jean Bonner Orr.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. The funeral service will be held Friday, August 30, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Downtown. Burial will be held in Greenville Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dunean Baptist Church, 21 Allen St., Greenville, SC 29605, or McCall Hospice House, 1836 W. Georgia Rd., Simpsonville, SC 29680.
The family would like to give a special thanks to McCall Hospice House for their care, and to the GHS Class of '66 for the cards and encouragement.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in The Greenville News on Aug. 29, 2019