|
|
Charles A. Lawrence, 89, of Easley, SC passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Surviving are his loving wife of 27 years, Rose Painter Lawrence,daughter; Libby (Jimmy) Morgan, of Piedmont, son; Brain Keith Lawrence, of Belton, step daughters; Donna Yorty, of Anderson, and Shirley (Johnny) Cash, of Lyman.
Mr. Lawrence was a member of Forestville Baptist Church and in the Sanctuary Sunday School class. He retired in 1995 after working 31 years in the J P Stevens Parker Plant.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm in the Chapel of Westville Funerals. A Memorial service at 4:45 pm officiated by Mr. Bob Mathis. Burial to follow at Forestville Baptist Church.
Westville Funerals is assisting the Lawrence family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019