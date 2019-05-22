Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Chapel of Westville Funerals
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:45 PM
Chapel of Westville Funerals
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles A. Lawrence Obituary
Charles A. Lawrence, 89, of Easley, SC passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Surviving are his loving wife of 27 years, Rose Painter Lawrence,daughter; Libby (Jimmy) Morgan, of Piedmont, son; Brain Keith Lawrence, of Belton, step daughters; Donna Yorty, of Anderson, and Shirley (Johnny) Cash, of Lyman.

Mr. Lawrence was a member of Forestville Baptist Church and in the Sanctuary Sunday School class. He retired in 1995 after working 31 years in the J P Stevens Parker Plant.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning at 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm in the Chapel of Westville Funerals. A Memorial service at 4:45 pm officiated by Mr. Bob Mathis. Burial to follow at Forestville Baptist Church.

Westville Funerals is assisting the Lawrence family.
Published in The Greenville News on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.