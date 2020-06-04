Charles "Charlie" Ayers



Greenville - Charles "Charlie" Franklin Ayers, 70, husband of Mary Ann Ayers went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 31, 2020.



He was born and raised in Greenville, SC, the son of the late Charles Franklin Ayers Sr. and Bonnie Faye Brown.



Charlie was a graduate of Furman University and owner of Ayers Electronics for over 30 years. He loved the Lord and was an active and devoted member of Brookwood Church.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Frady (Kent) and Jessica Crane (Jon). He is also survived by three sisters, Judy Rosamond, Jan Ligon, and Lynn Chandler.



There will be a graveside service at Roper Mountain Baptist Church on Sunday, June 7 at 3:00pm. For the protection of the family and those attending we ask that you please wear a mask. Due to these unprecedented times, a celebration of Charlie's life will be scheduled at Brookwood Church at a later date.









