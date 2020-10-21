Charles Benson Duncan, Jr.
Taylors - Charles Benson Duncan, Jr., 70, loving and devoted husband of Cindy Dill Duncan, died October 20, 2020, after a sudden terminal illness. They were married for 38 years. Born October 13, 1950, he was the son of the late Charles and Lillie Mae Turner Duncan and brother of the late Patsy Duncan Campbell.
He graduated from Clemson University in 1972 and Wake Forest Southeastern Theological Seminary in 1976. At the time of his passing, he was the North American Sales Manager for IWS-Nordock. Charles went by many names such as Ben, Benny, Charlie, Benny Fred, Dad and Papa.
Charlie is survived by sons, Charles III and Brad; daughter-in-law, Audrey and grandchildren, Andrew, Mikayla and Indigo. He is also survived by his sister, Donna Duncan Burgess; nephew, Kevin Burgess, Dorina Binda; great nephew, Kaden; nephew, Ryan Campbell; nieces, Jennifer Campbell Edens and Kristi Campbell Canty; great nephews, Brent Moore, Jeremy Smith, Anthony Canty and many extended family.
Charlie loved the Lord, his family, his friends, his work family, his Clemson Tigers, the beach and golf. He had many friends from childhood, Berea High School, Berea First Baptist Church, Clemson University, IWS-Nordock, Pebble Creek Country Club, Pebble Creek Neighborhoods and The Open Hearth restaurant. He was always smiling and willing to help anyone. No matter who you were, he could always make someone feel comfortable and welcomed. Charlie loved to have good times with family and friends. He always loved all the precious dogs he had throughout his life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the View Point at Buckhorn Creek (3411 State Park Road, Greenville, SC 29609) on Monday, October 26, 2020 starting at 2:00 p.m. We request that all attendees respect social distancing and wear masks. Dress will be casual. His cremains will be spread at Pebble Creek, Folly Beach, Surfside Beach and his beloved Clemson University.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Tee-Upstate South Carolina, online or mailed to: 1168 North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607, Greenville Humane Society, online or mailed to: 305 Airport Road, Greenville, SC 29607, or to the Second Chance Fund at Greenville County Animal Care, online or mailed to: 328 Furman Hall Road, Greenville, SC 29609.
Cremation by The Wood Mortuary at 300 West Poinsett Street, Greer, online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
.