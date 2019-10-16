Services
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
(864) 947-6201
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Gray Mortuary, Inc.
52 Main St.
Pelzer, SC 29669
Charles Black Obituary
Charles Black

Williamston - Charles Larry Black, 75, husband of Judy Ann Copeland Black, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

He retired from Capsco, Inc.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer. The service will follow at 2:00 in the mortuary chapel, with burial at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Big Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 187, Williamston, SC 29697.

Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
