Charles Cleveland Fayssoux
Greenville - Charles Cleveland Fayssoux, 80, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a short illness.
Born in Greenville on October 6, 1940, he was the son of the late Charles Edward Fayssoux and Jessie Allgood Fayssoux and husband of Catherine Eskew Fayssoux for nearly 57 years.
Charles was a 1958 graduate of Greenville High School where his favorite part of school was playing on the baseball team. He then attended Furman University as a four-year ROTC student, graduating in 1962 with a commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Army. He was a member of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. He later served in the Army Reserves with the rank of captain. After military service Charles was involved in several areas of the real estate business, working primarily as an appraiser for many years, even until the time of his death.
Charles was a lifelong lover of the game of baseball and enjoyed playing on various teams through the years. He was a big Atlanta Braves fan and was a walking encyclopedia of team statistics. He also enjoyed coaching church league basketball teams. While a student at Furman he learned the game of golf on the university golf course and enjoyed the sport for many years with his good golfing buddies. He loved time spent with his family at the beach and had become fond of backyard bird watching in recent years.
Charles was a member of Pendleton Street Baptist Church for most of his life, serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years and as a deacon. For the last eight years he had been a member of Augusta Road Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon and as teacher of a men's Bible class.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter, Claire Fayssoux Barnett and her husband, Mark Barnett of Greenville and his granddaughter, Catherine Elizabeth Barnett.
A private family service will be held with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Augusta Road Baptist Church, 1823 Augusta St., Greenville 29605 or Samaritan House, 2723 Augusta St., Greenville 29605.
Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
.