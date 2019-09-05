Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
Charles "Pahee" Coker

Charles "Pahee" Coker Obituary
Charles "Pahee" Coker

Greer

- Charles Furman "Pahee" Coker, 87, passed away on September 3, 2019.

A native of Fairmont, son of the late Willie and Nannie Lyles Coker, he was a retired truck driver, a US Army Veteran and a member of New Covenant Fellowship.

Surviving are three sons, Mike Coker (Cathy) of Greer, Butch Coker (Marie) of Lawrenceville, GA and James Coker (Janet) of Greer; two daughters, Pamela McCoy (Wayne) of Greer and Tammy Siler (Virgil) of Fayetteville, NC; seven grandchildren, Casey, Chelsey, Jennifer, Heather, Melissa, Ashley McCoy special granddaughter of the home and Lindsay; eight great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Mr. Coker was predeceased by Betty R. Coker and mother of his children and his second wife, Lottie A. Coker and a grandson, Adam Reeve.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Keith Hannon. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.

Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.

The families are at their respective homes.

Special thanks to the staff of Bayberry Retirement Inn.

Memorials may be made at Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650.

Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in The Greenville News on Sept. 5, 2019
